UPDATED: Traffic advisory: Rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Kanarraville cleared

Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 impacted by a two-vehicle crash involving a semitractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle Monday morning on Interstate 15 near milepost 37, Utah, Dec. 18, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

Update 5 p.m. As of 1:40 p.m. Monday, both lanes of southbound Interstate 15 are opened in the area of milepost 37.

ST. GEORGE — Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 is being impacted by a rollover crash Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near milepost 37, just south of Kanarraville, involving a semitractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said.

The semitractor-trailer, which was loaded with livestock, ended up on its side and resting on top of the sedan immediately after the 3:30 a.m. incident, Mower said.

Patients have been transported from the scene by emergency responders, officials said, and local ranchers have been assisting with the recovery of any cattle that may be released as the scene is cleared.

Motorists are advised that southbound traffic is restricted to a single-lane of travel around the area of the accident. Delays can be expected as the recovery operation continues which may periodically impact travel in the northbound lanes as well.

St. George News has a reporter on scene and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews