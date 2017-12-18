June 27, 1927 — Dec. 12, 2017

Betty Joyce Lytle Drake passed away Dec. 12 at the age of 90. She was the first child born to Ezra and Mae Bracken Lytle on June 27, 1927, in St. George, Utah. She married Howard Drake on Dec. 8, 1943, in St. George.

She spent her early years in Barkley, Nevada, Enterprise, Central and her family’s ranch at the Mountain Meadows. She attended elementary school in the old Central schoolhouse that was located on the property where her home now stands. She attended secondary school in St. George and had many fond memories of those years. She enjoyed a rich pioneer heritage based in Southern Utah and loved being part of the DUP and enjoyed serving in the museum for many years.

She and Howard raised their family in St. George and Central where she worked at several businesses and was always valued for her work ethic and made many lasting friendships in the community. No one ever left her home without something to eat and produce or fruit from the garden she and Howard were famous for.

Betty’s last day was spent like she spent her life, serving her family, caring for her home and doing the important things her way, without a fuss; she made her famous Christmas candy for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, vacuumed her home and laid down to rest. She passed away a short time later at DRMC surrounded by family and into the open arms of those waiting across the veil; she always did enjoy a good family reunion.

Betty is survived by her sons and daughter: Doug (Helen) Drake, Tom Drake, Denny (Dawna) Drake, Jackie (Clint) Hardman and Jeff (Erdine) Drake; 17 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; her sister Lorraine Lytle Sullivan, of Central and her brother Clint Lytle, of Mountain Meadows.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, spouse and two grandchildren.

A viewing was held Sunday, Dec. 17, and prior to funeral services on Monday, Dec. 18, in the Veyo LDS Chapel. Interment was in the Central City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

