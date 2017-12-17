Avoid stress, create lasting memories this holiday season at Ruby’s Inn

Guests enjoy ice skating on an outdoor rink at Ruby's Inn, Bryce Canyon City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE CANYON CITY — Ruby’s Inn invites guests to enjoy the holiday’s on the doorstep of Bryce Canyon with its annual Christmas buffet and New Year’s Eve party.

The Christmas buffet will be open Dec. 24 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 25 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The New Year’s party will begin at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 and will run until 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

“Rather than deal with the hassle of the holidays, we at Ruby’s Inn want our guests to feel at home without all the stress,” Lance Syrett, general manager of Ruby’s Inn, said. “No need to worry about cooking a large holiday feast or providing enough beds for all of your extended family. Everyone who comes to Ruby’s Inn can partake in our amazing Christmas buffet, enjoy some fun outdoor activities and have a luxury room without ever having to lift a finger.”

Ruby’s Inn provides the perfect holiday getaway because of its convenience and amazing atmosphere that will get visitors in the holiday spirit. Guests are encouraged to leave their worries behind, take part in Ruby’s Inn’s traditional home-style Christmas meal and celebrate the new year at the annual New Year’s Eve party.

At the New Year’s party guests will be able to enjoy a live DJ, the Festival of Sounds, dancing, an all-you-can-eat finger food buffet and more. Guests can count down to the new year surrounded by fun and with a huge balloon drop at midnight.

“Our New Year’s party has become wildly popular in the past few years,” Syrett said. “Guests can party the night away and be a part of the huge balloon drop at midnight that will help ring in the new year.”

Guests can also rent cross-country skis, snowshoes, ice skates and more for any of the outdoor winter activities available around Ruby’s Inn on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Instead of fussing about giving gifts and dealing with all the hassles that tend to come during holidays, Ruby’s Inn allows visitors to escape and create memories for a lifetime.

To learn more about accommodations, activities and upcoming holiday events at Ruby’s Inn, visit their website.

About Ruby’s Inn

Since 1916, Ruby’s Inn has been making it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon National Park, according to a media statement. Ruby’s Inn is located at the entrance to the park and offers the closest lodging with everything from luxury hotel rooms to RV parks and campgrounds.

Ruby’s Inn is open year-round and has exclusive access to canyon overlooks for horseback riding, ATV riding, horse-drawn sleigh rides and snowshoeing. The Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill entertains crowds nightly from April through October with a western dinner show and cowboy grub. The General Store provides fuel, groceries, camping gear, clothing and souvenirs. To plan your vacation, visit Ruby’s Inn’s website or call 1-866-866-6616.

