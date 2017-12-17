Man drowns at Meadow Hot Springs in Millard County

Written by Cody Blowers
December 17, 2017
MILLARD COUNTY  A man died of an apparent drowning after diving into a deep pool at Meadow Hot Springs in Millard County Friday.

Meadow Hot Springs, Millard County, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

Deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the Meadow Hot Springs Friday evening on report of a possible drowning after a witness called 911, according to a statement released by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness reported seeing a man, later identified as 48-year-old Shane Stewart, dive towards the bottom of one of the hot springs’ deep pools without resurfacing, the statement said.

Deputies called in the Millard County Sheriff’s Office dive team to respond. Once scuba divers entered the water, they located Stewart inside of the pool several feet below the water’s surface.

Scuba divers and EMS found him unresponsive, and once pulled from the pool, Stewart did not regain consciousness despite rescue efforts. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shane’s family and friends in this time of tragic loss,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Meadow Hot Springs is a well-known recreational area west of Meadow, a small town in Millard County less than five miles south of Fillmore, where three springs are located on private property but are accessible to the public. The first pool is crystal clear with a temperature of about 100 degrees, while the two other pools are cooler, according to Utah Outdoor Activities.

