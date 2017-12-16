Roadwork on SR-9 through Springdale enters new phase. Motorists can expect traffic delays.

Downtown Springdale traffic, Springdale, Utah, July 20, 2016 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Roadwork continues on state Route 9 through Springdale as a new phase in construction begins and motorists are advised to be prepared for increasing traffic delays during morning and evening commute periods.

Work on the reconstruction of SR-9 is continuing on schedule, according to a Thursday email update from the town of Springdale. The project is anticipated to conclude by mid-April 2018.

“Upon completion, the SR-9 project will improve the roadway with wider sidewalks and bicycle lanes throughout most of the town, heightening the visitor experience and increasing accessibility to local businesses and Zion National Park,” Utah Department of Transportation, overseeing the project, wrote in an project update.

Work through Springdale has been divided into six phases with each phase expected to last approximately 30 days.

Phase 1, from the Majestic View Lodge to the Driftwood Lodge, is largely complete with Phase 2, from Driftwood Lodge to the Desert Pearl Inn, having started this month with work expected to carry into January.

The SR-9 reconstruction project originally started in January from Rockville to Springdale, with the first phase of the project ending in April 2016. The second phase started in October and will carry through to mid-April 2018.

The purpose of the project is to produce a new roadway as the original has worn down over years of use and is in need of restoration.

The following details are provided courtesy of the Town of Springdale.

Ongoing and upcoming traffic impacts and activities

Single-lane traffic and Phase 2

As a part of Phase 2 of the project, the section of road between the Driftwood Lodge and Desert Pearl Inn is currently being reconstructed and has been reduced to a single lane in both directions.

Phase 2 work will also include the following:

Crews are removing the old roadway from Sol Foods to the Desert Pearl through early January 2018.

Crews will be placing and finishing the road base from the Driftwood to Sol Foods in anticipation of asphalt paving Dec. 20-21.

Crews will continue prepping and pouring curb, gutter and driveway approaches through December. These activities will require intermittent access interruptions of up to 4 hours while crews work in the accesses.

Sidewalk removal and replacement in Phase 2 later this week through December.

Precast wall installation is anticipated near Zion Canyon Village beginning Dec. 18 through early January 2018.

Parts of SR-9’s Phase 1 area, between the Majestic View Lodge and the Driftwood Lodge, will be subject to intermittent single-lane closures during the day through December while remaining work activities are completed.

Expect Delays

Flaggers and temporary traffic signals are controlling the traffic flow. Motorists have been advised to anticipate delays of up to 25 minutes or longer.

“The team continues to see increased traffic delays during the 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. drive times, on weekends and holidays,” town officials said in Thursday’s email update. “When possible, adjust your drive times to avoid delays.”

No work will take place on Christmas and New Year’s days.

Utility disruptions

Springdale town officials advise residents and visitors that a great deal of utility work is being done as a part of the reconstruction and may result in service shut-downs.

Springdale officials recently created a website where people can subscribe to a mailing list to receive news on utility shut-downs that can be found here.

Water service interruptions on the south/west side of SR-9 between Porter’s and The Desert Pearl are planned for Monday night, Dec. 18 from approximately 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Night work and nighttime noise

Night work is scheduled to occur every night except Saturday. Expect an increase in nighttime noise from equipment, trucks and backup alarms. Work activities include paving, excavation, materials hauling and placement and utility work.

Access impacts

Area businesses and residents can expect impacts to access points/driveways while work moves past including during excavation, while temporary access ramps are built, during material placement and paving.

