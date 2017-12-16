June 27, 1927 – Dec. 12, 2017

Betty Joyce Lytle Drake passed away on December 12th at the age of 90. She was the first child born to Ezra and Mae Bracken Lytle on June 27, 1927, in St. George, Utah. She married Howard Drake on Dec. 8, 1943 in St. George.

She spent her early years in Barkley, NV, Enterprise, Central, and her family’s ranch at the Mountain Meadows. She attended elementary school in the old Central schoolhouse that was located on the property where her home now stands.

She attended secondary school in St. George and had many fond memories of those years. She enjoyed a rich pioneer heritage based in Southern Utah and loved being part of the DUP and enjoyed serving in the museum for many years.

She and Howard raised their family in St. George and Central where she worked at several businesses and was always valued for her work ethic and made many lasting friendships in the community. No one ever left her home without something to eat and produce or fruit from the garden she and Howard were famous for.

Betty’s last day was spent like she spent her life, serving her family, caring for her home and doing the important things her way, without a fuss; she made her famous Christmas candy for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, vacuumed her home and laid down to rest.

She passed away a short time later at DRMC surrounded by family and into the open arms of those waiting across the veil; she always did enjoy a good family reunion.

Betty is survived by her sons and daughter: Doug (Helen) Drake, Tom Drake, Denny (Dawna) Drake, Jackie (Clint) Hardman and Jeff (Erdine) Drake; 17 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; her sister Lorraine Lytle Sullivan, of Central and her brother Clint Lytle, of Mountain Meadows.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Veyo LDS Chapel, 176 E. Center St., Veyo, Utah.

There will be a viewing Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary and Monday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Veyo Chapel.

Interment will take place in the Central City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook.