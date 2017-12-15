Great Adventure Road Tour: 20 years of selling adventure

FEATURE — In this episode of “Nielson RV’s Great Adventure Road Tour,” Scott Nielson takes a look back at how Nielson RV started and thanks the community for being part of the last 20 years of adventures.

In 1997, Nielson got a $6,500 signature loan from his grandfather, put the money in his shoes and headed to the car auction in Riverside, California, to start making a life for himself.

With the sale of his first two cars, Nielson was able to pay back the signature loan and continue with his business, but it wasn’t until a Coachmen RV came through the auction that Nielson found his calling.

“I thought that would be pretty cool,” Nielson said, “because then you’re selling recreation.”

Watch Nielson tell the story in the video player above

Twenty years after Nielson first loaded the soles of his shoes with cash and went to the auction with a dream, Nielson RV now has two locations to serve customers in the community – one in Hurricane and one in St. George.

Though the business has grown, Nielson remains committed to the idea that the best memories are made from adventures.

“Those memories will be shared in the family room,” Nielson said, adding that his kids don’t talk about sitting around playing video games, but they do talk about the trips they have had in their RV.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Nielson RV | Website | Facebook | Telephone: 435-652-1111 in St. George or 435-635-5036 in Hurricane | Locations: 341 E. Sunland Drive, St. George, and 1210 W. State St., Hurricane.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.