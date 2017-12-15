You can help make Christmas dreams a reality; Kony Coins for Kids needs volunteers

Photo by Choreograph / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without KONY’s Coins for Kids, and the organization is still seeking volunteers starting Monday to shop and wrap a plethora of gifts that will be delivered Thursday to children in need throughout Washington County. Volunteers are needed in all aspects of the event.

KONY’s Coins for Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides Christmas presents for less fortunate children living throughout the county. All of the money raised is spent on the children. There are no administrative costs or paid staff; everyone working with Coins for Kids is a volunteer and all donations are completely tax deductible.

The money raised for this effort comes directly from the community in the form of individual donations as well as corporate donations, but it wouldn’t be possible without hundreds of volunteers who help with wrapping, sorting and delivering the presents.

In 2016, Coins for Kids registered and qualified 1,393 children in 482 families, many of whom were “adopted” by other organizations and families that provided Christmas on their own. The most children adopted out was in 2009, when the program registered 2,527 children in 953 families, of which 444 children in 188 families were picked up by outside groups.

Volunteer opportunities *



Setup and sorting

Setup and sorting of gifts will take place Monday, Dec. 18, at the Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, starting at 9 a.m.

Preshopping and shopping

Preshopping will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Dixie Center St. George starting at 8 a.m., followed by the shopping at the Bloomington Walmart at 5 p.m., when hundreds of shoppers are needed. Children are welcome to accompany their parents, and all shoppers will receive a clipboard with the name of a family to shop for. Be sure to wear warm clothing – including a jacket – as volunteers line up outside of the store along with dozens of others before the official start.

Wrapping

Wrapping will take place Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 8 a.m. until finished at the Dixie Center St. George. All wrappers are asked to bring a roll or two of wrapping paper if they can. Scissors and tape will be provided.

Donations of Scotch tape, scissors, clipboards, name tags and ribbon are always welcome.

* There is no need to sign up or register for any of the above opportunities. Anyone who wants to volunteer can just show up.

Toy deliveries

On Dec. 21 from 4-9 p.m. Santas and Santa’s helpers are needed at the Dixie Center St. George for toy delivery. Anyone volunteering as Santa is asked to bring their own suit if they have one. If not, suits are available for a small refundable deposit. Additional trucks or vans are also always needed.

Registration is required for those who wish to participate as a Santa for deliveries. Contact Hal at 435-632-0439 to register.

Deliveries of the gifts by Santa will be made only to the home where the children reside between the hours of 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

More information on Coins for Kids can be found on the website and Facebook page.