Hurricane Lady Tigers outlast Uintah, 52-40

ST. GEORGE – The Hurricane Lady Tigers basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday night, defeating Uintah 52-40 in a non-region matchup played in Ephraim.

According to Hurricane head coach Franci Homer, the game was initially listed as a home game for Hurricane, but the two teams decided to meet each other halfway on a neutral site at Snow College, which is about three hours away from both Hurricane and Vernal, where Uintah High School is located.

“Plus, it was a fun idea to play on a college floor,” she said.

The two teams battled evenly throughout the first half, with Hurricane taking a slim 27-26 lead at halftime.

During the third quarter, Homer said the Tigers made some defensive adjustments that fueled a 15-4 run, giving them a 42-30 lead heading into the fourth period. Hurricane kept its lead down the stretch, with each team scoring 10 in the fourth period to account for the final margin.

Alexa Christensen, Hurricane’s senior team captain, led the way for the Lady Tigers with 14 points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal.

“Alexa played a great game defensively and offensively,” Homer said, calling the win a “great team effort.”

“As a team, we were patient on offense and found our teammates in great spots to score,” the coach added.

Also scoring in double figures were senior Jayden Langford with 11 points and junior Madi Hirschi with 10. Langford added six rebounds and a team-high five assists, while Hirschi led the Tigers with seven rebounds.

“We had great scoring from our starters, and our bench was strong when our starters were in foul trouble,” Homer added.

Hurricane, which improved to 2-4 with the victory, will next play Payson in a non-region contest at Hurricane Saturday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. The Lady Tigers will start Region 9 play Tuesday, Dec. 19 when they face Canyon View at 7 p.m., also at Hurricane.

