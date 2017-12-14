Back-to-back crashes slow evening traffic on Red Cliffs Drive

ST. GEORGE — Two crashes minutes apart in close proximity on Red Cliffs Drive led to delays for motorists in the area Thursday evening.

St. George Police responded to the first crash near the Interstate 15 underpass at the intersection where East Red Hills Parkway connects to Red Cliffs Drive involving a silver passenger car and a silver Toyota minivan at approximately 5 p.m.

About five minutes later, emergency personnel were dispatched to a rear-end collision in inside lane of westbound Red Cliffs Drive where the road intersects with Mall Drive involving a red passenger car and a white Dodge pickup truck.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crashes. Information about any possible injuries to the people involved in either crash was unavailable at the time this report was taken.

The crashes led to detours and delays for motorists in the area during an hour of peak traffic.

Eastbound traffic on East Red Hills Parkway was blocked at the intersection at the scene of the first crash. Officers diverted the eastbound traffic onto Red Cliffs Drive, leading to a backup of traffic behind the intersection.

Westbound traffic at the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and Mall Drive was reduced to one lane and slowed while responders tended to the scene of the rear-end collision.

At the crash near the underpass, the silver passenger car sustained heavy front-end damage, while front passenger’s side of the minivan was damaged. Both vehicles were towed away.

At the scene of the rear-end collision, the red passenger car sustained heavy front end damage and had to be towed. The pickup truck sustained minor damage to its rear bumper and was able to be driven from the scene.

Emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene of both crashes.

