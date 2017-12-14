TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 15-17
Christmas season
- All weekend, times vary | 2017 St. George Utah Christmas Light Spectacular | Admission: Free | Location: Various Washington County locations, see link.
- All weekend, 5:30-10 p.m. | Christmas Lane | Admission: Free | Location: Christmas Lane, 400 E. 1250 North, Cedar City.
- All weekend, 7 p.m. | Christmas Musical Performances | Admission: Free | Location: St. George LDS Temple Visitor’s Center, 490 S. 300 East, St. George.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Swim with Santa | Admission: $15 family pass | Location: Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, 1144 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 | A Kurt Bestor Christmas | Admission: $35-$75 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Kayenta Parkway, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Wreaths Across America | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Santa at the Museum | Admission: Free; museum donations accepted | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Free Photos with Santa | Admission: Free | Location: Boulevard Home Furnishings, 390 N. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Spirit of Christmas Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Stratham Real Estate Group, 365 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. | Toys for Tats | Admission: $30 new toy donation | Location: Alpha & Omega Tattoo Parlor, 929 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite 1D, St. George.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. | Wreaths Across America | Admission: Free | Location: Shivwits Band of Paiutes Cemetery, Off old Highway 91.
- Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas at the Fort | Admission: Free | Location: Old Fort Johnson, 5546 N. 1400 East, Enoch.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Christmas Puppet Show | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | B.A.C.A. Awareness Night Synchronized Lights Show | Admission: Free; donations | Location: Kuhn Home, 445 W. Heritage Drive, St. George.
- Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. | Santa’s Workshop Drive Through | Admission: Free with food donation | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | Christmas in the Desert with David Jorgensen and Laura Lounsbury | Admission: $30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 875 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Holiday party | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Advanced Acting and Scene Study | Admission: $49 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Frontier Holiday Traditions | Admission: $7; free with national park pass; children 15 and under, free | Location: Pipe Spring National Monument, Arizona.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. PST | The Nutcracker | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. | Christmas Candle Musical | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan High School, 168 N. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Ramona’s Holiday Home School Musical” | Admission: $28.95-$30.95 with dinner; $16 show only | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Home for Christmas” | Admission: $15 | Location: Redstone Theater, 29 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “A Christmas Story: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “White Christmas” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | The Nutcracker Ballet | Admission: $20 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 828 Desert Hills Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Ryan Shupe Christmas | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Tyler James as Elvis | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 7-8 p.m. | Master Singers Christmas Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to noon | Holiday Music Time | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Christmas Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 25 E. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Southern Utah Christmas Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 25 E. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Santa and the Holiday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Karyn Whittemore | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Kenny Russell | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, Noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 8:30 a.m. | Audobon Christmas Bird | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Kanab Field Office, 669 S. Highway 89, Kanab.
- Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. | Girls on the Run 5K | Admission: $20-$40 | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Drive, Washington City.
