TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Dec. 15-17

Christmas season

Art

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Holiday party | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Advanced Acting and Scene Study | Admission: $49 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Frontier Holiday Traditions | Admission: $7; free with national park pass; children 15 and under, free | Location: Pipe Spring National Monument, Arizona.

Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Friday, 7 p.m. | Karyn Whittemore | Admission: $5 | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Kenny Russell | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Sunday, Noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

Friday, 8:30 a.m. | Audobon Christmas Bird | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Kanab Field Office, 669 S. Highway 89, Kanab.

Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. | Girls on the Run 5K | Admission: $20-$40 | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Drive, Washington City.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

