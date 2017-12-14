May 21, 1920 — Dec. 13, 2017

Elaine Walker Schnabel, 97, passed from this life on Dec. 13, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born on May 21, 1920, in Lovell, Wyoming. She was born to goodly parents, Eldon and La Von Lindsay Walker. She was married to Robert Eugene Schnabel in 1937 in Powell, Wyoming. He passed away in 1996.

She has always been grateful for her heritage, especially her very wise dad. Her mother passed away at the young age of 24, leaving her dad, her brother and her alone. Her dad then married her mother’s sister, who was a widow with two children. Together they had two more children, so the family became a his, hers and ours family.

Her dad was musical, playing the trombone and singing with his brother. She learned to play the piano and had a very nice alto voice, having a true pitch. She played the piano and organ, singing and humming wherever she went.

She met her husband, Bob, at the local movie theater, where he worked. She always said she would never marry a man with a name like that, but pretty soon she didn’t care what his name was. Besides, her dad said he was a good guy.

Elaine followed and supported her husband as he found work. They moved from Powell to Williston, North Dakota, to Billings, Montana, and then to California, where they lived for many years. Elaine’s dad talked them into moving to St. George when Bob retired. A place where Bob wondered why anyone would live there. He soon found out it is a good place to live.

Elaine accomplished a lot in her life. She developed many talents, being an excellent homemaker. She could cook, sew, knit and crochet. She learned home-health skills as she took care of her husband. She served in various capacities in and out of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Boy Scouts and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She traced her husband’s family for many generations, as well as serving in the Family History Center as an LDS missionary.

We can’t miss talking about mom and her little dogs. She loved walking her pets, namely: Tigger, Gizzy and the last one, Katy. She would say they walked her, she didn’t walk them.

Elaine leaves a numerous posterity of children and grandchildren. She is survived by Judy Averett (Owen) Bundy, Robert Jr. (Laura), Audre Ann (Bob) Carlson, David Michael (Marlene), Charlotte Stephens, Debra (Rex) McCall, Christine (John), and Jim (Shawny). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob, infant son, John William; brothers: Eldon, Richard Walker and Bill Pryde and sister, Ellen Sanders.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. at the St. George LDS Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main Street, St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held prior to services, from 11-12:30 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

