Utah Department of Natural Resources names new deputy director

Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Natural Resources, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Weber County Commissioner Kerry Gibson was named new deputy director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources. He takes office Jan. 13.

Executive Director Mike Styler made the appointment, which came after the retirement of the current Deputy Director Robyn Pearson.

“With Utah’s population continuing to grow, DNR is aggressively working to identify today’s opportunities and find solutions to tomorrow’s challenges,” Styler said in a statement issued by the agency. “Kerry’s background as a farmer, state legislator and most recently county commissioner will make him a valuable asset to DNR as we transition into this new phase.

“Kerry has always been a fierce advocate for natural resources and we are pleased he has accepted this assignment.”

As deputy director, Gibson will work closely with members of the department’s executive team, division leadership, state legislators and key stakeholders to manage and protect Utah’s abundant natural resources. There are seven divisions within the agency: State Parks and Recreation; Oil, Gas and Mining; Forestry, Fire and State Lands; Water Resources; Water Rights; Wildlife Resources and the Utah Geological Survey.

Gibson has served as a Weber County commissioner since 2011 and will resign from his position before joining the department full time. He was elected a member of the Utah State House of Representatives in 2004 and represented District 6 in Weber County until 2010. As a state representative, Gibson chaired the Natural Resources Appropriations Committee.

“This assignment allows me to use my unique background to help address some of Utah’s critical natural resource needs, including water conservation, infrastructure, watershed rehabilitation, and management of wildlife and agriculture,” he said in the statement. “I am honored to have this new opportunity and excited to work alongside the exceptional men and women at DNR.”

In addition to his responsibilities as a state legislator, Gibson has been involved with many organizations, including the Farm Service Agency and the Farm Bureau and has served on the Utah International Trade Commission and the State Water Development Commission.

He and his wife, Katrina, have six children and reside in West Weber.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews