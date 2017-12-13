Megaplex Theatres plan celebrations for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premiere

Image courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm, Ltd, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Force will be with moviegoers Thursday – especially in Utah – for advanced screenings of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Last year, the Utah-based Megaplex Theatres ranked no. 1 in the U.S. for the opening night of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” This year, the theater chain reports that ticket presales for “The Last Jedi” are the highest in the company’s history.

Though “The Last Jedi” will open nationwide Friday, special advanced screenings will be held at Megaplex theaters across Utah and in southern Nevada, and the chain is preparing special events to for the fans prior to screen time.

“With anticipation so high for the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII, our team at Megaplex Theatres is busily making preparations to ensure fans have the best movie experience possible,” said Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres. “We are hosting Star Wars themed premiere celebrations, company holiday parties, and dozens of special events across all Megaplex locations from Logan to Mesquite, Nevada.”

In Cedar City and Mesquite, the premieres will take place at 7 p.m.

In St. George, the premiere celebration will take place at Megaplex Theatre’s Pineview Theater at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive. As a part of the celebration, a “See It First” screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the regular premiere held at 7 p.m.

Attendees to the “See It First” screening of the film will be treated to additional movie content as well as receive Disney/Lucasfilm commemorative items, souvenir popcorn, drink cups and more.

Also featured at the event will be Star Wars character cosplayers and photo opportunities.

Utah’s apparent love for the Star Wars franchise comes as little surprise to those familiar with the state’s overall reputation for being “nerdy.” Utah was named the nerdiest state in the county in 2014 by Estately.com. In addition to a great love for Star Wars, Utahns are also big fans of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

“In Utah, nerdishness is so common it’s practically the norm,” the website stated. “Even if you factor in its high percentage of young people, Utah’s enthusiasm for nerdy interests is unparalleled in America.”

As far as Utah’s Star Wars fandom is concerned, the Force remains strong.

Event details



What: Premiere celebration and screening of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m. for the “See It Now” advanced showing, 7 p.m. for the premiere.

Where: Megaplex Pineview Theater, 2376 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

