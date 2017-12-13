St. George man busted for dealing meth to confidential informant

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As the fight to suppress drug-related crimes in Washington County continues, authorities have taken down another alleged methamphetamine dealer in the area.

The Washington County Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into 37-year-old Brandon James Weidner, of St. George, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation over the last several months, the report states, the task force conducted a controlled buy of meth on at least four separate occasions in Washington County through the use of a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine from Weidner.

Police learned Weidner was already in custody at the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility where he had been booked in September for other drug-related offenses.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court Wednesday accusing Weidner of four second-degree felony counts of drug distribution.

Weidner is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Thursday for his initial appearance.

According to Utah court documents, Weidner has served time for other criminal offenses.

In October 2014, Weidner was arrested after speeding away from police during a traffic stop. When police caught up to Weidner, he was hiding in a movie theater bathroom and was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, identification and finance cards that did not belong to him.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.