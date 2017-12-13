Dixie Gun & Fish auctioning off 2 gun safes to help deserving family

Champion brand gun safes line the wall at Dixie Gun & Fish, St. George, Utah, Dec. 8, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

FEATURE — Dixie Gun & Fish, the unassuming shop tucked in a small corner just off Tabernacle Street in St. George, has enjoyed the business of faithful customers for 24 years. This Christmas season, it is expressing its gratitude by holding a silent auction in the store, directing those profits as a surprise gift to a local family with a child going through cancer treatment in recent months.

The longtime shop isn’t flashy – if you blink, you might miss it – and it doesn’t have a huge social media presence. But what it lacks in logos and live video feeds, it more than makes up for in quality, knowledgeability and longevity, offering high-quality guns, ammo, safes, fishing gear and more at the best prices.

With appreciation to its customers for their business over the past 24 years and, hopefully, the next 24 years, general manager Taylor Bunting said, Dixie Gun & Fish wants to give back by helping this deserving family – unnamed to preserve the surprise.

“We have tried to become more involved in the community over the years,” he said. “There’s a lot of great causes out there but instead of doing a small thing for a lot of people, this year we decided to pool our resources and do one big thing for one family.”

Starting Thursday, Dixie Gun & Fish will accept silent auction bids on two gun safes. Profits from the auction will be donated to a local family in need.

The first safe is a Champion Model T 21-cubic-foot safe, which normally sells for $849.99. The second safe is a Superior Master 30-cubic-foot safe with two-tone high gloss paint, which normally sells for $2,559.99.

Bidding for the Champion Model T safe will start at $650 and bidding for the Superior Master safe will start at $2,050.

Those interested can place their bids at Dixie Gun & Fish during business hours starting Thursday. The auction will close Dec. 20. Winners will be notified and pay their winning bids on Dec. 21. Delivery options are available through the store as well.

About Dixie Gun & Fish

Dixie Gun & Fish is one of the oldest gun shops in St. George, Bunting said. Its staff is highly-trained and most of the employees have many years experience in the gun and ammo industry. Some employees even shoot competitively at a national level, Bunting said.

The shop also carries high-end, specialty fishing gear.

In addition to low, off-the-shelf prices on most of their merchandise, Dixie Gun & Fish offers delivery of the gun safes they sell at their store for a very minimal fee, Bunting said, adding that the overall customer experience is very important to them.

Dixie Gun & Fish is located at 1094 E. Tabernacle in St. George. Business hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

