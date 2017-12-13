Arline Fitzgerald

July 23, 1933 — Dec. 12, 2017

On Dec. 12, 2017, we said goodbye for now to our precious Arline Quanstrom Bush Fitzgerald. Arline was born July 23, 1933, in Ryderwood, Washington. As a child she enjoyed exploring the woods of Ryderwood with her siblings, hiding behind bushes to catch a bareback ride on a wild horse called Pinky, searching for the eggs of the family hen which she said made every day like Easter, listening to the wonderful stories and laughter of her mother and father Leo and Emma and playing with her beloved dog Rags.

Arline’s love of adventure continued into adulthood and she traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. Arline attended both Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University, always had her nose in a good book and shared her love of learning with those she held dear by reading aloud to them or being read to.

Arline was blessed to have been happily married to two wonderful men, though not at the same time, to have experienced the joy of raising six children she cherished and to have been loved by so many wonderful people in her life including, but not limited to, her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, children, children-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, extended family members and caretakers.

In her lifetime, Arline endured immense sorrow, numerous afflictions and a multitude of setbacks, but never lost her sense of humor or her faith in God or The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She kept moving bravely forward through each day until Tuesday when her body just could not take her any further. Arline was surrounded by her family both in body and spirit, smiled, and was truly happy and peaceful upon passing. Thank you to everyone who ever shared their time, their love and their laughter with her. May the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.

A special thank you to the beautiful people at Beehive Homes and Applegate Hospice for their loving and patient care of Arline in the final months of her life.

Memorial service

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Beehive Home at 2397 S. River Road in St George.

For more information contact Teresa Bush at 916-798-0723.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.