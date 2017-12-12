Feb. 18, 1918 — Dec. 8, 2017

Verna Heaton Southers, age 99, of Hurricane, Utah, passed away peacefully in her home with her loved ones around her Dec. 8, 2017.

Verna was born Feb. 18, 1918, in Alton, Utah, to Joseph William and Amelia Carroll Heaton. At age 2, her family moved from Alton to Hurricane in a covered wagon, where she would live for most of her life. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Verna served in numerous stake and ward leadership positions throughout her life and was especially loved among the young women.

Verna was a wonderful seamstress and loved to create beautiful things for others, making countless weddings dresses and formals. She loved to crochet and knit. She loved gardening and tending to her little fruit orchard. Most of all Verna loved spending time with her family in the mountains by a stream, at the sand dunes or just in her living room. She devoted her life to her family.

Verna is survived by three children, Michael Breinholt (Irene), LuJuanna Hafen (LeGrand), Gregory Southers (Sondra); brother, Weldon Heaton; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Amelia Heaton; husband, Clair Breinholt, and husband, Everett Southers; son, Raymond Breinholt; grandson, Wade Hafen; brothers, Linden and Carroll Heaton; sisters, Bessie, Amy, Lorene and Lucille Heaton, Genevieve Gubler and Lorraine Condie.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Zion’s Way Hospice (Deanne, Rose and Debbie) for their loving support in her final months.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane 5th Ward LDS Chapel, 274 S. 100 W., Hurricane, Utah.

There will be a viewing Friday, Dec. 15, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both held at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.