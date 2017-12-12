Driver says setting cruise control led to rollover crash on SR-56

Written by Jeff Richards
December 12, 2017
Scene of a one-vehicle rollover on state Route 56, near mile marker 49, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 12, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A man escaped serious injury when his car rolled over Tuesday morning about 8 miles west of Cedar City.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. on state Route 56, near mile marker 49. The driver of a white Dodge SUV was heading westbound, reportedly on his way to work, when the crash occurred.

Scene of a one-vehicle rollover on state Route 56, near mile marker 49, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 12, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

“The driver said he was in the process of setting his cruise control and the vehicle drifted to the side of the road,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said. “He overcorrected and the vehicle went off the road and rolled.”

Bauer said the driver had only minor injuries and was not transported for medical treatment. He was, however, given a ride to work. No citations were issued, Bauer said.

The vehicle appeared to be extensively damaged and was towed from the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

