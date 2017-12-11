Some facilities at Little Sahara Recreation Area to close for the winter

Snow on the mountains of the Little Sahara Recreation Area, Fillmore, Utah, undated | Photo by Hannah Cowan, courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management, St. George News

FILLMORE — The Bureau of Land Management Little Sahara Recreation Area Visitor Center and certain restroom facilities are closed for the winter season.

While the visitor center is closed, the recreation area will remain open to the public. This closure is in effect until Feb. 18.

Vault toilets will remain open throughout the visitor center closure. Flush toilets and dump stations are turned off to prevent facility damage from freezing winter temperatures.

A day-use fee of $18 per vehicle or the display of an annual pass is required for entry. The day-use fee can be paid via the fee station’s self-pay tubes, located at the entrance to the recreation area. Annual passes and gift certificates are available for purchase at the BLM Fillmore Field Office and the BLM Salt Lake Field Office.

The BLM encourages the public to take all appropriate safety measures in the dunes – including riding with a partner, using protective equipment and wearing clothing suited to adverse weather conditions. Staff will continue to patrol the recreation area; however, visitors should call 911 in the event of an emergency.

Nonemergencies should be reported to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office at 435-623-1626. Any Little Sahara maintenance-related issues should be reported to BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Jay Cram at 435-433-5960 or 801-971-6592.

To learn more about the Little Sahara Recreation Area or to download a brochure, click here. For additional information, please contact Jay Cram at 435-433-5960. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

