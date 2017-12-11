High performance habits for living presented at chamber training series

Stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s weekly “Training Series” will be held Wednesday with featured speaker Teresa Ford, a business woman and personal trainer specializing in hormonal weight loss. Ford will be speaking about “High performance habits for living #firedup.”

If experience is the teacher of all things, her personal transformation 13 years ago losing eight dress sizes in six months makes her the go-to expert on hormonal fat loss.

Teresa’s experience extends well beyond the confines of a personal trainer. As a certified life coach she helps her clients reduce stress and replace their overloaded schedules with high performance habits that match the vision they have for living their lives #firedup.

For fun, she loves camping, fishing and riding a tandem mountain bike with her husband, Carl. She is the proud mother of five of her own kids, happy stepmom to three bonus kids and “Grammy” to five super cute grandkids.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Series featuring Teresa Ford: “High performance habits for living #firedup.”

When: Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Details: Chamber members $15, nonmembers $20. Advance registration required, do so online.

