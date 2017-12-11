Canyon Media showcases new media center, St. George News headquarters

Company owners Kent Frandsen, Ryan Frandsen and Eric Frandsen hold the big scissors at a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Canyon Media Center at 3143 S. 840 E. #100, off Brigham Road, in St. George, Utah, Dec. 7, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Canyon Media welcomed the public to its new media center at 3143 S. 840 E. #100, off Brigham Road in St. George Thursday, showcasing the media giant’s synergistic mix of seven Southern Utah radio stations and the headquarters of the region’s premier news source, St. George News.

The event opened with a ribbon-cutting conducted by St George Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Events Susi Lafaele to a crowd of enthusiastic employees, government officials, area business leaders and personnel from local emergency services departments.

Hundreds of people representing a broad cross section of the Southern Utah community attended the three-hour event, which featured tours of the new Canyon Media headquarters at 3143 S. 840 E. Suite 100, just off Brigham Road.

Guests were treated to sweet and savory treats and had the opportunity to record holiday greetings to be aired on Canyon Media’s heavily-listened to radio stations throughout the season.

“Since Canyon Media brought St. George News into its product lineup in June, one of our primary goals was to bring our radio, news and sales teams all under one roof, ” General Manager Matt Burgoyne said. “We wanted to create a beautiful media center where production is in play, staff can interact with synergy and our clients and guests enjoy visiting.”

The new headquarters house state-of-the-art media facilities complementing the company’s goal of providing a full suite of multimedia content to readers, viewers and listeners.

Each radio station, including listener favorites like 99.9 KONY Country, Planet 94.1, 95.9 The Hawk, 1450 AM St. George News and 96.3 X96 and others, is represented with its own on-air studio for original content broadcast live daily.

At the facility’s heart lies an open office environment in which an eclectic mix of radio talent, multimedia engineers, news reporters and marketing consultants work to provide unmatched content, services and programming.

A full-featured film studio staffed with video-editing industry veterans brings unrivaled eyewitness coverage of the latest news and events in Southern Utah.

Between St. George News and the company’s umbrella of seven radio stations, Canyon Media reaches the homes of nearly every household in Washington County on a weekly basis.

Canyon Media has been operating in Southern Utah for over 20 years and has established itself with the radio stations of choice for most of the area’s communities, reaching a combined 130,000 listeners each week.

Since its start in 2010, St. George News has grown to become Southern Utah’s most trusted and read news source with over 120,000 monthly readers in Washington County and 27,000 monthly readers in Iron County. St George News credits such rapid growth to its commitment to focusing on local news that matters to those communities and engaging community members in conversation and representation.

“We are confident that as the most capable multimedia outlet in the region, we can connect you to what matters to you right in your hometown – on air, online, through your favorite devices, social media and email,” St. George News CEO Shane Brinkerhoff said previously. “Canyon Media can connect Southern Utah like it’s never been connected before.”

