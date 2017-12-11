Enjoy treats, savings on lenses and frames at Paradise Canyon Eye Care holiday party

An ugly sweater adorned with Christmas-themed images invites guests to the Paradise Canyon Eye Care holiday party, location and date not specified | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Paradise Canyon Eye Care is inviting the community to see the holidays a little more clearly this year with its one-day only lens and frame sale and holiday party Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests are invited to don their ugly sweaters for a special contest and enjoy $50 off lens and frame designs (excludes Maui Jim and Oakley sunglasses).

The holiday fun includes tasty treats, prizes and savings.

Paradise Canyon Eye Care was established in December 2008. Its stated mission is: “We help people see. The way we help people see is what sets us apart.”

Event details

What: Paradise Canyon Eye Care Holiday Party.

When: Thursday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Paradise Canyon Eye Care, 1449 N. 1400 West, Suite 24, St. George.

Paradise Canyone Eye Care: Telephone: 435-656-2003 | website

