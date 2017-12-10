Donate the gift of life this holiday season; give blood

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The best gifts can’t be bought in a store. The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give more life by giving blood this December.

Alison Wissen knows the power of blood donations. She received 22 units of blood products after experiencing complications during childbirth.

“I truly owe my life to blood donors,” she said. “Even the skilled hands of my surgeons could not have saved me without the blood.”

Because of blood and platelet donors, Wissen will celebrate the holidays with her three children and husband.

In December, donations decline but the needs of patients remain steady. During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give the most important gift – give blood and give more life.

To encourage donations, all those who come to give blood or platelets Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones.

The Red Cross urges people to make an appointment to give blood. They can do so by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Southern Utah by county:

Washington

Ivins

Dec. 27: 2-7:30 p.m. | Old Ivins Chapel, 40 W. Center St.

Springdale

Dec. 21: 12:30-9 p.m. | Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd.

St. George

Dec. 15: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 18: 1-6 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 19: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 22: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 26: 11 a.m to 3 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 28: 1-5 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 29: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6.

Dec. 29: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East.

Dec. 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Rustic Drive Chapel, 1905 E. Rustic Drive.

Washington City

Dec. 28: 1-7 p.m. | Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive.

Iron

Cedar City

Dec. 26: 1-6 p.m. | First Baptist Church, 324 W. 200 North.

Kane

Kanab

Dec. 20: 2-7 p.m. | Kanab Stake Center, 50 W. Center.

How to help

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are age 17 in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, click here and follow the instructions on the site.

