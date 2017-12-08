Pine View gets 4th win as North vs. South tourney opens

File photo by Shelly Griffin

LOGAN – Three Region 9 teams traveled the length of the state to participate in the North vs. South basketball tournament at Sky View High School. Pine View notched a win (the Panthers’ fourth of the year), while Canyon View dropped a close decision and Snow Canyon couldn’t stay with the host school.

Here’s a look at the action:

Pine View 76, Mountain Crest 70

Jack O’Donnell had 26 points and Tayler Tobler had 15 points and three assists as the Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season.

It was a bizarre first half, with Pine View running out to a 12-point lead in the first eight minutes, only to have the Mustangs outscore the Panthers by a 25-15 advantage in the second quarter, making it a 38-36 halftime score.

O’Donnell hit two of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter and Hunter Moore added another as PV had an 11-3 lead early on. The Panthers took three charges in the first, helping them to that 23-11 lead.

Moore’s layup with 4:35 to go in the first half put Pine View ahead 32-23, but Mt. Crest went on a 13-6 run the rest of the second quarter to make a game of it.

A couple of free throws and a 3-pointer by Tobler put Pine View back up by seven at 43-36, but again the Mustangs surged, pulling to within 43-42 three minutes into the third quarter. Pine View matched that surge with one of its own, scoring seven unanswered to make it 50-42 with under four to go in the third.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Mt. Crest pulled to within 60-57 on a couple of free throws. But O’Donnell delivered the dagger on the other end, burying a trey for a six-point lead. The Mustangs got within three one more time in the game, but Connor Brooksby scored inside seconds later to keep them at bay.

The Panthers shot well in the game, making 29 of 49 shots (59 percent), including 9 for 20 from 3-point territory. Dallin Brown finished with 10 points and Michael Moten had seven points and nine rebounds.

Pine View, 4-0, plays again at the North vs. South tourney Friday at 7 p.m. against Ridgeline.

Ridgeline 70, Canyon View 65 (F/OT)

This one was a heartbreaker for the Falcons, who led by five two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Joey Lambeth broke a 41-41 tie with a 3-pointer and Brantzen Blackner followed that with a shot in the lane to give Canyon View a 46-41 advantage. But Breck Jackson and Landon Brenchley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the defending state champions the lead at 47-46.

The RiverHawks led by as many as six in the fourth quarter and held a 54-49 lead in the closing minute. But Blackner hit two free throws and Mason Lyman buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 54-54. Ridgeline retook the lead, but Lyman made a fast-break layup just before the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

In the OT, Brenchley and Jackson helped the RiverHawks slowly pull away from the Falcons. The duo combined to score 13 of Ridgeline’s 14 points in the extra period. The score was tied at 60-60 when RHS went on a 10-2 run.

Blackner had 27 points, Lambeth had 17 and Lyman recorded 13 for Canyon View, which fell to 1-5 on the season.

On Wednesday, Canyon View dropped another close one, falling to tourney host Sky View, 66-62. The Falcons closed within two several times in the game’s closing minutes, but couldn’t quite catch the Bobcats.

Blackner had 22 points and became the first Canyon View player to score over 1,000 career points for a career in the contest. Lambeth and Toby Potter had 14 each in the game.

Canyon View’s next action is Friday at 3:30 p.m. against Mountain Crest (at Sky View High).

Sky View 72, Snow Canyon 50

Five different players scored in double figures, led by Mason Falslev’s 19 points, as the Bobcats dominated from the beginning.

Austin Staheli had 15 points (on five 3-pointers) and Braden Baker knocked down 14 for the Warriors, who drop to 1-4 on the season.

Bryson Childs had a big night, scoring nine points and ripping down 17 rebounds.

Snow Canyon trailed 38-22 at the half and never made a serious run at Sky View, which is 3-1 so far this young season.

The Warriors battle Ridgeline at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the next round of the North vs. South tourney.

This weekend’s Region 9 basketball action

FRIDAY

Boys basketball

Bulldog Classic (in Mesquite) – Cedar vs. Moapa Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Ken Robinson Classic (@ Dixie High) – Desert Hills vs. Wasatch, 6 p.m.; Dixie vs. Salem Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North vs. South (@ Sky View High) – Canyon View vs. Mt. Crest, 3:30 p.m.; Snow Canyon vs. Ridgeline, 5:15 p.m.; Pine View vs. Sky View, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Hurricane at Spanish Fork 7 p.m.; Ridgeline at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.; Riverton at Pine View, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball

Bulldog Classic – Cedar vs, tbd, time tbd

Ken Robinson Classic – Desert Hills vs. Salem Hills, 1 p.m.; Dixie vs. Wasatch, 2:30 p.m.

North vs. South – Pine View vs. Ridgeline, 11:30 a.m.; Snow Canyon vs. Mt. Crest, 1 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverton vs. Desert Hills (@ Pine View), 1 p.m.; Hurricane at Richfield, 3:30 p.m.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.