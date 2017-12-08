Failed left-turn strikes again as vehicles collide on River Road

ST. GEORGE – A collision on River Road tied up an entrance to a business parking lot and resulted in a trip to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a driver’s attempt to make a left turn didn’t go so well.

Around 4:40 p.m., a southbound Lexus SUV had come to a stop in the turning lane in front of Target on River Road and was waiting to make a left turn into the parking lot.

The SUV’s driver had checked for oncoming traffic and believed it was far enough away to make a turn, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

However, when the SUV driver began to make the left turn, he failed to see on oncoming white car.

The two vehicles collided, resulting the SUV driver receiving minor injuries that resulted in a trip to Dixie Regional Medical Center via Gold Gold Ambulance, Childs said.

The occupants of the white car were unharmed.

Damage to both vehicles resulted in their being towed. While being loaded on the back of one of the wrecker trucks, the SUV’s horn became stuck for a few minutes and blared loud and clear as if to protest its being hauled away.

The accident partially blocked an entrance to the Target parking lot as responders dealt with the scene that was ultimately cleared by 5:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn, Childs said, adding it was a change from other tickets he’s written lately involving rear-end collisions.

According to St. George Police, failing to yield to traffic, rear-end collisions and improper lane changes are among the primary causes of vehicle collisions in the city.

As to the holiday season lending to a potential increase in crashes, Childs said, “Tis the season for accidents.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

