Amber Alert issued for infant with special needs taken in Salt Lake City

Albert Phillips, 52, is suspected of taking his 1-week-old infant son from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services in Salt Lake City, Dec. 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-week-old baby abducted in Salt Lake City Friday.

The infant, Clifford Philips, was taken by his father, 52-year-old Albert Philips, according to Salt Lake City Police.

While they were initially seen in a red Dodge pickup truck, Albert Phillips left that vehicle and fled with the child a white Ford F-250 with Utah plate W72-3CV, according to police.

Albert Philips has gray hair, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

The child is described as a white male weighing 6 pounds. The baby is special needs and was born with drug exposure, according to the Amber Alert.

The child was in the custody of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services at the time he was taken.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Albert Phillips to call 911.

