February 14, 1925 — December 2, 2017



Norine Parker, died at home, on December 2, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was 92. She was born in Ogden, Utah on February 14, 1925, to Raymond Neilson and Mabel Keyser. She met her future husband, Roy Parker, at a dance in the Ogden White City Ballroom. After a short engagement they were married on September 11, 1942, and were later sealed in the Logan Temple in 1964.

Norine grew up in Ogden, Utah. As a child, she faced many hardships. Her father, Raymond Neilson, died in a tragic accident when she was two. Her mother, Mabel, struggled to support her and her older brother, Darrel, by taking in laundry and cleaning homes. Despite everything, Norine always maintained a cheerful and positive disposition.

Norine attended Ogden High School, but dropped out at age 17 to marry Roy. The newlyweds wasted no time in starting a family. Jeffry, the first child, was born in 1943, followed by Jill in 1949 and brother, Kelly in 1957. In 1944 Roy moved to Yuma, Arizona with his family after being drafted into the Army Air Corps. After the War, they returned to Ogden. In 1963, they bought a house in Riverdale, Utah, and in 1976, after Roy retired from Hill Air Force Base, they moved to St. George.

Norine always made family a priority, devoting her life first to the upbringing and education of her children, and later to the care and nurturing of her grandchildren. She loved birthdays, holidays, and family gatherings. She was especially fond of everything that had to do with Christmas – decorating, baking, listening to Christmas music, Santa Claus, sending and receiving Christmas cards, and opening presents with her family around the Christmas tree.

She was an accomplished seamstress, and served as a visiting teacher, primary teacher and in the Relief Society of her ward.

She read romance novels voraciously. She enjoyed movies, especially musicals and British comedies.

She was addicted to watching reruns of TV shows from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, including Golden Girls, Perry Mason, and British sitcoms on PBS.

Norine is survived by her husband, Roy; children: Jeff (Ilvia), Jill (Dennis) Thayn, and Kelly (Wendy); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated medical, nursing and rehabilitation staff of the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, the Platinum Care Assisted Living staff, and the hospice nurses at Zion’s Way Home Health and Hospice.