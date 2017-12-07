Feb. 14, 1925 — Dec. 2, 2017

Norine Parker died at home Dec. 2, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was 92.

She was born in Ogden, Utah, Feb. 14, 1925, to Raymond Neilson and Mabel Keyser. She met her future husband, Roy Parker, at a dance in the Ogden White City Ballroom. After a short engagement they were married Sept. 11, 1942, and were later sealed in the Logan Temple in 1964.

Norine grew up in Ogden. As a child, she faced many hardships. Her father, Raymond Neilson, died in a tragic accident when she was 2. Her mother, Mabel, struggled to support her and her older brother, Darrel, by taking in laundry and cleaning homes. Despite everything, Norine always maintained a cheerful and positive disposition.

Norine attended Ogden High School, but dropped out at age 17 to marry Roy. The newlyweds wasted no time in starting a family. Jeffry, the first child, was born in 1943, followed by Jill in 1949 and brother, Kelly, in 1957. In 1944, Roy moved to Yuma, Arizona, with his family after being drafted into the Army Air Corps. After the war, they returned to Ogden. In 1963, they bought a house in Riverdale, Utah, and in 1976, after Roy retired from Hill Air Force Base, they moved to St. George, Utah.

Norine always made family a priority, devoting her life first to the upbringing and education of her children and later to the care and nurturing of her grandchildren. She loved birthdays, holidays and family gatherings. She was especially fond of everything that had to do with Christmas – decorating, baking, listening to Christmas music, Santa Claus, sending and receiving Christmas cards and opening presents with her family around the Christmas tree.

She was an accomplished seamstress and served as a visiting teacher, primary teacher and in the Relief Society of her ward.

She read romance novels voraciously. She enjoyed movies, especially musicals and British comedies. She was addicted to watching reruns of TV shows from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, including Golden Girls, Perry Mason and British sitcoms on PBS.

Norine is survived by her husband, Roy; children: Jeff (Ilvia), Jill (Dennis) Thayn, and Kelly (Wendy); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

