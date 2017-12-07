Teenager reports ‘medical emergency’ as the cause of crashing truck into power box

Damaged Toyota Tacoma pickup truck at the scene of a single-vehicle crash, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 6, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A pickup truck was rendered inoperable Wednesday after the 18-year-old male driver crashed it into a power box in Cedar City.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Sage Drive near 1200 South in the Providence business district.

The cause of the crash was reportedly the driver having “a medical emergency which caused him to black out,” said Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack.

The vehicle, a black Toyota Tacoma, ended up crashing into an electrical transformer box located at the base of a billboard signpost, along with some surrounding landscaping rocks.

Womack said no serious injuries were reported, and no citations were issued. The driver was the only occupant of the truck, which was inoperable after the incident and had to be towed from the scene.

Crews from Dominion Energy later arrived on scene to repair the destroyed electrical equipment, Womack said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews