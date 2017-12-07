TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 1-3
Christmas season
- All weekend, times vary | 2017 St. George Utah Christmas Light Spectacular | Admission: Free | Location: Various Washington County locations, see link.
- All weekend, 5:30-10 p.m. | Christmas Lane | Admission: Free | Location: Christmas Lane, 400 E. 1250 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Homestead Holiday Market | Admission: $1 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Department of Music Combined Christmas Concert | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Heritage Center Theatre, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 | A Kurt Bestor Christmas | Admission: $35-$75 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Kayenta Parkway, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Homestead Holiday Market | Admission: $1 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Holiday Social | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Christmas in the Village | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | A Joshua Creek Christmas | Admission: $10 | Location: Bumbleberry Inn, 897 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. | Santa’s Workshop Drive Through | Admission: Free with food donation | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 S. Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 4-9 p.m. | Cedar City Creche Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon View Stake Center, 1985 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6-7:30 p.m. | Classical Christmas | Admission: Free; donations encouraged | Location: St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures:Home alone – or – Invasion at the Holidays | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Friday, noon to 1 p.m. | Brown Bag Lecture: Southwest Utah grows as off-road vehicle destination | Admission: Free; reservations recommended | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Handel’s Messiah | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theatre, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | SUU Dance Department Community Holiday Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: SUU Multipurpose Building, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | Kalamity Dance Decade: Linked Together for Lincoln | Admission: $10; donations | Location: Dixie High School, 350 E. 700 South St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. | “Ramona’s Holiday Home School Musical” | Admission: $28.95-$30.95 with dinner; $16 show only | Location: Rattlin’ D Playhouse, 433 Diamond Ranch Parkway, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “A Christmas Story: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “White Christmas” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Princesses at the Museum | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Johnny Van | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Jams for Heber | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s, 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Soul What!? | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Zion Canyon Brew Pub, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, Noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Baker’s Dozen Half Marathon, Relay and 5K | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Three Falls Park, 889 S. 700 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Xmas Cross | Admission: Varies | Location: Gubler Park, 2375 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | ULLR Festival | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Saturday, 12:05-2 p.m. | Solar Event | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 North Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Reel Rock 12 | Admission: $10 | Location: Megaplex Main Street Theater, 905 S. Main St., St. George.
