Police arrest 2 alleged drug dealers during search warrant execution

ST. GEORGE — As part of an ongoing drug investigation, police arrested a man and women Monday for distribution of methamphetamine during a search of an Ivins residence.

Authorities executed a narcotics search warrant at the home, located on the 500 South block of 300 East, according to probable cause statements filed by the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department in support of the arrests.

The search warrant included all people present at the residence when the search warrant was executed.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jess Adam Lyn Bolton Whitecotton and 24-year-old Cia Nohe Lani Lee, both of Ivins.

During a search of a bedroom shared by Whitecotton and Lee, investigators allegedly discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement, adding that authorities also located a digital scale and several baggies consistent with drug distribution.

A 2-year-old child also lives in the home with full access to the duo’s bedroom where the drugs were located, according to the probable cause statements.

The man and woman were transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing both Whitecotton and Lee of second-degree felony drug possession with the intent to distribute and a class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Utah court documents, Whitecotton and Lee have both been arrested in Utah for drug-related related offenses within the last six months.

Both made their initial appearance before 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox Tuesday afternoon. As this report publishes, the two remain in police custody.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

