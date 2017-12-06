Driver runs stop sign, resulting in 3-car crash

Police investigate the scene of a three-car collision at the intersection of 2450 East and 450 North, St. George, Utah, Dec. 5, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car collision shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 2450 East and 450 North.

The incident occurred when a 2016 black Toyota Camry with a 69-year-old female driver was traveling west along 450 North, said St. George Police Department public information officer Lona Trombley.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign where the road intersects with 2450 East, Trombley said, and the Camry collided with a southbound white 2015 Ford Fiesta driven by a 70-year-old man. Following that initial impact, the Camry then also collided with a third vehicle, a gold 1995 Toyota Corolla that stopped on 450 North facing east.

“All three vehicles were disabled and were towed from the scene,” Trombley said.

The drivers of the Camry and the Ford were both taken by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation of injuries that appeared to be minor. Two bystanders at the scene reported the Ford driver was initially unconscious immediately following the collision.

The Corolla driver was not injured and remained at the scene while officers from the St. George Police Department investigated and firefighters from the St. George Fire Department assisted with cleanup.

The driver of the Camry was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, Trombley said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

