Lexus reportedly going 85 mph on Bluff Street slams into truck

Gray GMC pickup truck flipped and came to rest upside-down when truck was struck by vehicle that witnesses said was going 85 mph on S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, Dec. 6, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two drivers walked away with minor injuries Wednesday morning after a car traveling at a high rate of speed struck a pickup truck with such force that it flipped it over and tore it apart, leaving a debris field that extended farther than the length of a football field.

Shortly after 11 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a rollover near 800 S. Bluff Street involving a black Lexus four-door passenger car and a charcoal gray GMC pickup truck, St. George Police Lt. Jeff Bahlmann said.

Officers found the Lexus blocking the southbound lane of S. Bluff Street while the pickup truck was sitting upside-down more than 50 yards away, with the truck’s rear axle near a concrete culvert 25 feet from where it came to rest.

According to witness statements, the man in the Lexus was speeding, St. George Police Lt. Jeff Bahlmann said, adding that “indications lead us to believe that excessive speed contributed to this accident.”

Seconds after the pickup truck, heading south on Bluff Street, cleared the intersection of 700 South it was struck by the Lexus with such force that it was launched directly into the concrete culvert located on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

The culvert caught the truck’s rear tire, ripping the axle from the truck and sending the pickup into a rollover until it came to rest upside-down approximately 40 feet from where the axle broke apart.

“The collision occurred just south of 700 South, and the Lexus hit the truck with enough force to rip the rear axle off and flip it over to the side,” Childs said, “causing it to roll onto its roof probably 200 feet away while the Lexus continued down the road another 200 feet with the front-end obliterated.”

A 150-yard debris field was left in the wake of the crash that blocked both southbound lanes of Bluff Street until responders were able to clear one lane to allow the long line of cars to move through the crash scene.

Childs went on to say that minutes before the crash occurred a motorist, who was also heading south on Bluff Street, witnessed the Lexus driving at a high rate of speed and called 911 to report the vehicle near the corner of 100 South, he said. The witness, who was driving just over 40 mph at the time of the 911 call, told emergency dispatchers that the Lexus was traveling at 85 mph.

Other witnesses at the scene gave the same speed estimation for the Lexus as well.

Officers were en route to the area to investigate the reported reckless driver when the crash occurred.

The man driving the truck, which was purchased new just the day before, according to his statement to police, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by family members who arrived shortly after the crash. Both vehicles were destroyed in the collision and were subsequently towed from the scene.

“There were no significant injuries to either driver, and the man driving the Lexus suffered a few cuts, but nothing serious,” Childs said.

The incident is still under investigation at the writing of this report.

“We’re still investigating as to why the passenger car was traveling so fast and we’re exploring all options, checking for impairment to see if that’s a factor or other possible issues,” Bahlmann said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

