Pine View ‘D’ sets the tone in opening win over Enterprise

Pine View vs. Enterprise, Girls Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 5, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
ST. GEORGE – Three Region 9 girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday night, with Pine View capturing a home win against a tough Enterprise team, Cedar hitting the road with an impressive win over 5A Springville and Canyon View dropping a game vs. Beaver.
@ Pine View
Pine View 53, Beaver 45 – Clarie Newby had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the way.
@ Springville
Cedar 54, Springville 32 – Japrix Weaver had 15 points in the win.
@ Canyon View
Beaver 66, Canyon View 31 – Jordan Nielson led the Falcons with 13 points.
Region 9 standings
Pine View 1-0
Cedar 2-1
Dixie 1-2
Hurricane 1-2
Snow Canyon 1-3
Canyon View 1-4
Desert Hills 0-3
