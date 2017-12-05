Pine View ‘D’ sets the tone in opening win over Enterprise

Pine View vs. Enterprise, Girls Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 5, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Three Region 9 girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday night, with Pine View capturing a home win against a tough Enterprise team, Cedar hitting the road with an impressive win over 5A Springville and Canyon View dropping a game vs. Beaver.

@ Pine View

Pine View 53, Beaver 45 – Clarie Newby had 11 points and seven rebounds to lead the way.

@ Springville

Cedar 54, Springville 32 – Japrix Weaver had 15 points in the win.

@ Canyon View

Beaver 66, Canyon View 31 – Jordan Nielson led the Falcons with 13 points.

Region 9 standings

Pine View 1-0

Cedar 2-1

Dixie 1-2

Hurricane 1-2

Snow Canyon 1-3

Canyon View 1-4

Desert Hills 0-3

