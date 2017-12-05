Utah murder suspect nabbed by U.S. Marshals in Texas

December 5, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in Magna Township, according to local police.

The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake on Tuesday tweeted a thank you to the Marshals Service for capturing Gino James Cecala, 46, in Dallas, Texas.

“We do not have details of the arrest but do know he is in custody,” the tweet read.

Local and federal law enforcement officers were actively searching for Cecala in connection with the July 16 killing of 25-year-old Paige Espinoza.

Unified Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred at a house on 8360 West Mix Ave. They found Espinoza inside a southeast bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the gunshots came from outside the home, directly targeting the southeast bedroom window. Espinoza did not live in the house, but was there visiting a resident.

