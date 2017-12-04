Utah Jazz president to speak at chamber ‘Inspiration Luncheon’

Photo courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of COmmerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce’s weekly “Inspiration Luncheon” will be held Wednesday with featured speaker Steve Starks, president of the Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment group.

In this role, Starks is also president of the NBA’s Utah Jazz and is responsible for the NBA’s G-League Salt Lake City Stars, MiLB’s Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Megaplex Theatres, Fanzz Sports Stores, the Tour of Utah professional cycling race and the sports radio stations comprising The Zone Sports Network.

Since joining the Miller organization in 2007, Starks has contributed in a variety of management roles. He was executive vice president of Larry H. Miller Management Corporation where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, Total Care Auto and Saxton Horne Communications.

Prior to joining the Larry H. Miller group, Starks was the managing director for Utah Policy Partnership, a public-private venture created to improve operations of Utah state government. He also helped manage then Gov.-elect Jon Huntsman’s transition team in 2004.

Starks graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor’s degree in 2003. He currently serves as vice chair of the Salt Lake Chamber board of governors and on the advisory board for Silicon Slopes.

Starks and his wife reside in South Jordan with their three daughters.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Inspiration Luncheon featuring Steve Starks, president of the Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment group.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Details: Chamber members $15, nonmembers $20. Advance registration required, do so online.

