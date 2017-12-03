State, federal officials plan water rights exchange; public invited to negotiations

Lake Powell, Arizona, date not specified | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the State of Utah are starting negotiations for a water exchange contract that proposes exchanging the state’s Green River water right for use of Colorado River Storage Project water released from Flaming Gorge Dam.

The negotiation meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Dixie Center St. George.

The proposed exchange is designed to provide Utah with a more reliable water supply, while assisting the Bureau of Reclamation in meeting its legal obligations, according to a news release sent by Joshua Palmer of the Utah Division of Water Resources.

The exchange would enable part of the state’s Colorado River apportionment to flow from Flaming Gorge Dam to Lake Powell for the benefit of Southern Utah communities via the proposed Lake Powell Pipeline, solidifying more than 400 miles of in-stream benefit, the statement reads.

The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments about the exchange during an open house period immediately prior to the negotiations, in addition to a comment period afterward.

Future negotiation meetings will be scheduled in Salt Lake City as needed, officials said.

Event details

What: Water rights negotiation meeting between U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and State of Utah.

When: Monday, Dec. 4. Open house at 1 p.m. Presentation and formal negotiations start at 2 p.m.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr, St. George.

