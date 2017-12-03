Pause your paws and enjoy good music, dessert in support of Best Friends at Dixie State University event

Image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University’s chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America is supporting the welfare of animals during this season of giving and invites the community to join them.

The chapter is hosting its Santa Paws fundraiser, geared toward students, from 7-8 p.m. Dec. 4 in Dixie State’s Kenneth N. Gardner Student Center Conference Room B. Entrance is $5 per person and all proceeds go to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab. The event will include giveaways, dessert, music and a photo booth. Local artists Grant Jones and Sarah Jane will perform live music with Dixie State’s own radio station, Radio Dixie, broadcasting and DJ’ing live from the event.

“What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than to give,” PRSSA Chapter President Skye Clayton said. “We are thrilled to have such incredible sponsors donating desserts and prizes. I truly believe that together we really can ‘Save Them All.’”

The purpose of PRSSA is to advance the future professional. Their mission statement is to enhance education, broaden professional networks and launch careers. Part of PRSSA’s strategic plan is service, giving back to local communities and professional organizations.

Dixie State University’s chapter of PRSSA has a yearlong initiative to serve animal welfare organizations and shelters through fundraising and volunteering. The chapter will even volunteer for a day at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in January.

The mission of Best Friends Animal Society is to create a time when there are no more homeless pets and end killing in America’s animal shelters. It is the only national animal welfare organization focused exclusively on this mission, according to the university’s news release. Best Friends runs the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals as well as lifesaving programs in collaboration with its nationwide network of members and partners working to “Save Them All.” Nearly 5,500 dogs and cats are killed every day in animal shelters across the country, the news release states, because they don’t have safe places to call home. Best Friends’ goal is to reduce that number to zero by 2025.

“Best Friends Animal Society is an amazing no-kill haven for many adoptable animals,” PRSSA chapter Vice President Erin Hakoda said. “We want to inspire people to donate whatever they can, whether that be money, time or even adopting a furry friend from the sanctuary.”

Event details

What: Dixie State University’s Public Relations Student Society of America hosts a fundraiser for Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

When: Monday, Dec. 4 from 7-8 p.m.

Where: Gardner Student Center, Dixie State University campus

Details: $5 per person. All are welcome. Live music, live broadcasts and desserts will be served. Donations can also be made by clicking here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews