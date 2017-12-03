‘Christmas at the Homestead’ set to open in Cedar City

Christmas at the Homestead, Homestead State Park Museum, Cedar City, Utah, December 2016 | Photo courtesy of Homestead State Park, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Utah Shakespeare Festival and the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum are once again partnering to provide a Christmas celebration for area residents and visitors.

“Christmas at the Homestead” will be held Monday through Friday, Dec. 4-8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the park. Admission is $5 per family. The Holiday Market will add to the celebration on Friday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission to the market on Friday is included in the Christmas at the Homestead admission price. On Saturday, the cost is only $1 per person.

“Christmas at the Homestead gives us a chance to celebrate our rich heritage, give something back to the community and offer an exceptional shopping experience during the Holiday Market,” park manager Todd Prince said.

The celebration will feature lighting design by Festival Properties Director Benjamin Hohman, as well as Santa, various specialty Christmas trees and free hot chocolate, popcorn and baked treats. In addition, entertainment will be featured at 6 and 7 p.m., and hands-on crafts will be available from 5:30-8 p.m. each evening. The schedule is as follows, subject to change:

Monday, Dec. 4: Marty Warburton and the Homegirls; Christmas cord and fingerprint Christmas lights.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Brass Duet; Santa hat ornaments and rag dolls.

Wednesday, Dec. 6: Suzuki Strings; clothes pin snowmen and paper Christmas lights.

Thursday, Dec. 7: Washburn Family Band; popsicle stick snowflakes and paper snow globes.

Friday, Dec. 8: Bell Choir; candle dipping and printing press Christmas cards.

To cap it all off, the Holiday Market Dec. 8-9 will offer visitors an opportunity to recapture the sights, sounds and ambiance of a pioneer Christmas market, providing a unique holiday shopping experience. Visitors can browse the work of over thirty artists and craftsmen then purchase handcrafted gifts, including exquisite photos and glasswork, historical reproductions, whimsical jewelry and handmade candles.

Adding to the ambiance of the market on Saturday will be free hot chocolate, Santa and live entertainment:

Julie Griffin Family at 10:30 a.m.

Red Rock Rangers at 11:30 a.m.

Washburn Family Band at 12:30 p.m.

Southern Utah String Quartet at 1:30. p.m.

Holiday Trio at 2:30 p.m.

“Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit quicker and more completely than spending an evening at Christmas at the Homestead,” festival media and public relations manager Joshua Stavros said. “It’s an enchanting experience with everything that makes Christmas special: music, friends and family, entertainment, and holiday goodies.”

Walking through the various museum structures throughout the week, visitors will get a feeling of yesteryear. Each building will be decorated with a themed tree and other decorations. Roving musicians will entertain holiday revelers as they walk among the various buildings.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals and families to benefit from an affordable and entertaining holiday experience,” Prince said. “Christmas at the Homestead gives us a chance to celebrate our rich heritage and give something back to the community.”

Event details

What: Christmas at the Homestead.

When: Dec. 4-8, 2017 from 5:30-8 p.m. Holiday market hours Dec. 8 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Homestead State Park Museum, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Details: For the latest information and details, visit the website.

