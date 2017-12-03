— – Nov. 30, 2017
Mark Allan Bourget Sr. passed away Nov. 30, 2017, in St. George, Utah.
Funeral services
- Vigil and rosary will be Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. in Kuzy Hall on the grounds of the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.
- Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.
- Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.
For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.