Mark Allan Bourget Sr.

December 3, 2017

— – Nov. 30, 2017

Mark Allan Bourget Sr. passed away Nov. 30, 2017, in St. George, Utah.

Funeral services

  • Vigil and rosary will be Wednesday, Dec. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. in Kuzy Hall on the grounds of the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.
  • Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. in the St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.
  • Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

