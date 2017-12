Games were tight on busy Saturday night

Snow Canyon vs. Box Elder, Girls Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 2, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Tournament action continued for girls basketball Saturday with both Dixie and Desert Hills hosting multiple games.

@ Desert Hills

Box Elder 44, Snow Canyon 42 – Tylei Jensen led the Warriors with 15 points.

Juan Diego 40, Desert Hills 34 – Jessica Mathis hit five 3-pointers for the Thunder.

@ Dixie

Green Valley (Nev.) 50, Canyon View 46

Dixie 48, Wasatch 39

@ Hurricane

Salem Hills 54, Hurricane 44 – Alexa Christensen and Kylee Stevens each had 12 for HHS.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.