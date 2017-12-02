Tigers carry the banner on rough night for southern Utah teams

Dixie vs. Green Valley, Nev., Girls Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 1, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Friday was another day full of tournament games in girls basketball as Dixie hosted the Dixie Classic and Desert Hills played host to the Desert Hills Holiday Classic.

At Dixie High:

Green Valley (Nev.) 50, Dixie 47

Cany0n View vs. Morgan (no score reported)

At Desert Hills High:

Richfield 47, Box Elder 45

Hurricane 40, Juan Diego 35

Salem Hills 61, Snow Canyon 39

Logan 47, Desert Hills 45

REGION 9 STANDINGS

Canyon View 1-1

Cedar 1-1

Snow Canyon 1-2

Pine View 0-0

Desert Hills 0-2

Dixie 0-2

Hurricane 1-1

