Tigers carry the banner on rough night for southern Utah teams

Written by Andy Griffin
December 2, 2017
Dixie vs. Green Valley, Nev., Girls Basketball, St. George, UT, Dec. 1, 2017

ST. GEORGE – Friday was another day full of tournament games in girls basketball as Dixie hosted the Dixie Classic and Desert Hills played host to the Desert Hills Holiday Classic.

At Dixie High:
Green Valley (Nev.) 50, Dixie 47
Cany0n View vs. Morgan (no score reported)

At Desert Hills High:
Richfield 47, Box Elder 45
Hurricane 40, Juan Diego 35
Salem Hills 61, Snow Canyon 39
Logan 47, Desert Hills 45

REGION 9 STANDINGS
Canyon View 1-1
Cedar 1-1
Snow Canyon 1-2
Pine View 0-0
Desert Hills 0-2
Dixie 0-2
Hurricane 1-1

