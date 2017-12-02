Southern Utah University enchants with Broadway classics

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Great American Songbook Series continues with SUU’s Department of Music students and faculty performing the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein shows are the classics,” Claire Robinson, vocal performance major from Pleasant Grove said. “Everyone knows them and loves them. Those who attend will hear their favorite musical theatre hits.”

Oscar Hammerstein II came from a long line of theatrical greats. Both of his grandfathers, Horace Greeley and Oscar I, his father, William, and uncle, Arthur, worked in one way or another to promote or run artistic outlets. Hammerstein began his work in the theatre as an assistant stage manager for his uncle. His greatest success as a lyricist and librettist came when he partnered with Richard Rodgers with Broadway musicals such as Oklahoma, The King and I, South Pacific, and The Sound of Music.

Hammerstein died of stomach cancer in 1960. He was named the “man who owned Broadway”. Hammerstein was honored with a global centennial celebration in 1995 and a PBS special titled “Some Enchanted Evening”.

Rodgers continued as a composer and lyricist following the death of Hammerstein. Rodgers died in 1972. According to the Rodgers & Hammerstein website:

He was honored posthumously in 1990 with Broadway’s highest accolade when the 46th Street Theatre, owned and operated by the Nederlander Organization, was renamed The Richard Rodgers Theatre, home to The Richard Rodgers Gallery, a permanent exhibit in the lobby areas which honors the composer’s life and works.

The proceeds from this concert series will be used as a fund to assist students with instrument repair and contribute to student travel for conferences throughout the year. This will relieve a portion of the financial requirement that faces students studying music.

Upcoming Great American Songbook Series concerts scheduled for the 2017-2018 school year include Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, featuring songs by Johnny Mercer and Tuesday, March 27, 2018, featuring the music of Harold Arlen.

Event details

What: The Great American Songbook Series with SUU’s Department of Music students and faculty performing the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Museum af Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Details: Ticket prices $10 adults and $5 for students.

Enjoy the Broadway classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein this holiday season. For more information, click here.

