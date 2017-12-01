Police: Girl dies in rollover; driver leaves scene

Stock image | St. George News

MILLARD COUNTY — A teen driver was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, among other charges, after he allegedly left the scene of a rollover near Delta in which his 15-year-old passenger was killed.

Millard County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident early Friday morning on report of a man knocking on residents’ doors in the Deseret area trying to get a ride.

The man, 18-year-old George Jakob Shafer, told one of the residents that he had been in a crash, according to a news release issued by Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies located the scene of the rollover crash and found a 15-year-old girl dead inside the vehicle, according to the news release.

Deputies later located and arrested Schafer who faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, underage consumption of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and negligent automobile homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional information about the incident when asked by St. George News, as the details of the rollover are still under investigation.

The 15-year-old girl’s name has yet to be released by authorities.

“Our condolences go out to the family for their loss,” the news release states.

Utah Highway Patrol is assisting Millard County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

