Dixie Elks military tree, Christmas lunch provide opportunities to serve a veteran at Christmas

Image of a Christmas tree similar to the Dixie Elks Lodge military tree, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Artfoliophoto, iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie Elks Lodge 1743 wants to thank veterans of the United States military this Christmas by granting some of their holiday needs and wishes. But they can’t do it alone.

Elks members are inviting the community to grant a Christmas wish for a veteran by visiting the military tree.

The tree, located at the Elks Lodge, 630 W. 1250 North in St. George, is decorated with stars which contain the needs and wants of military veterans living in the Southern Utah Veterans Home and throughout the community.

“These will be the only presents that some of these veterans get and they never ask for much,” said Judith Cooley, the Elks state veterans chair south.

There are a lot more veterans on the tree this year than last, Cooley said, and they don’t want anyone to get left out.

Choose a star

Community members are invited to come choose a star at the Elks Lodge Monday-Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. or Fridays from noon to 9 p.m.

Just tell the front desk that you are there to get a star from the tree, Cooley said.

Presents should be wrapped and returned with the star attached by Dec. 18.

Presents will be delivered to the veterans Dec. 20.

Veterans and military Christmas lunch

The Dixie Elks Lodge will also be hosting a free Christmas lunch for active and retired military, veterans, their families and caregivers Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Entertainment will be provided, as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

Volunteers are always needed, Cooley said. Anyone interested in helping out with the lunch can contact her at 435-705-9726.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.