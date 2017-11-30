Sunset Boulevard crashes starting to add up with latest T-bone wreck

A Toyota Scion shows heavy front-end damage at the scene of a two-car collision near 1229 W. Sunset Boulevard, St. George, Utah, Nov. 28, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — West Sunset Boulevard saw yet another failure-to-yield accident this week, the latest in a spate of similar but unrelated crashes in the area.

According to St. George Police Department Public Information Officer Lona Trombley, Tuesday’s accident involved two vehicles: a white 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with a 63-year-old female driver, and a red 2009 Toyota Scion passenger car with a 21-year-old female driver.

Trombley said the Scion was heading eastbound on Sunset Boulevard near 1229 West shortly before 5 p.m., and the Tundra was facing west on Sunset Boulevard, waiting to turn left into the parking lot of Family Pawn.

“The driver of the passenger car hit the Tundra in a T-bone when the Tundra turned in front of her,” Trombley said.

Following the collision with the Scion, the pickup truck then spun into the curb and sidewalk and crashed into some landscaping near the pawn shop’s sign.

Both drivers were evaluated at the scene for possible injuries that were believed to be minor. The Scion sustained heavy front-end damage and the Tundra had significant damage on both sides, including a rear wheel. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the Tundra was cited for failure to yield on a left turn, Trombley said.

Chris Bloxham, owner of Family Pawn, estimated the property damage to the landscaping along his storefront is between $800 and $1,000.

Bloxham said the collision was the third one along that section of the street within a two-day span.

“We’ve had three accidents here within 48 hours,” he said, adding that he often sees drivers who appear to be distracted or not paying attention.

“It seems like people are always looking down at their phones while they’re driving,” he said.

Trombley encouraged area drivers to brush up on traffic safety tips by watching any or all of the weekly “Monday Motor Minute” short videos posted on the St. George Police Department’s official Facebook page.

“Slow down, be courteous and know the laws,” she said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

