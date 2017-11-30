Dixie Power lights up giant ‘tree’ for holidays

ST. GEORGE — A couple hundred people witnessed the lighting of Dixie Power’s new Christmas “tree” Tuesday evening.

The giant decoration is actually a 40-foot power pole with a life-size Santa positioned near the top. Strings of blue and green lights emanate from a white pointed star at the top and run down to the ground. When lighted up at night, it looks like a giant, glowing evergreen tree.

“Since we are a power company, three years ago we decided to use a power pole to make our own tree instead of cutting down a real tree,” Stella Iverson, public relations representative for Dixie Power, told St. George News.

“One of our linemen came up with the idea to have Santa climbing the pole, representing a lineman climbing a power pole,” Iverson added.

Although Dixie Power has a two decades-plus tradition of celebrating the holidays with lighting displays, this year marks the first tree lighting event at the utility company’s new Member Services Building at 145 W. Brigham Road, she said.

Members of the public were also invited to tour the new facility during an open house held that afternoon, just prior to the tree-lighting program.

After the crowd chanted a countdown from 10 to one, a young girl named Abbie Creager flipped the switch to turn on the tree’s lights as the audience clapped appreciatively.

Then, a group of young students from Crimson View Elementary School sang a variety of Christmas songs, while their family members and others in attendance sipped hot chocolate and feasted on free donuts.

Adding to the festive decor of the area, several lighted displays also fill the nearby roundabout intersection just off the Interstate 15 southbound Exit 4.

“Dixie Power wishes you a ‘bright’ holiday season,” Iverson said.

