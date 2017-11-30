TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Dec. 1-3

Christmas season

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Beating the diabetes blues | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.

Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Entertainment

Family

Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.

Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6 p.m. | Green Gate Jazz Garden | Admission: $5 | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.

Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Jon Stone with Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: DUB’S Barbecue, 758 W. Telegraph St., Washington City.

Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 9 p.m. | Polyrhythmics | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | RogerS Waters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 Highway 143, Brian Head.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street, St. George.

Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admissino: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

All weekend, 8 a.m. | “Hard as Hell” Practical Shooting Competition | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City.

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Hungry Hustle 5K | Admission: $25 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1953 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Boulder Dash Trail Build | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Boulder Dash trailhead, Cedar City.

