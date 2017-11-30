TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 1-3
Christmas season
- All weekend, times vary | 2017 St. George Utah Christmas Light Spectacular | Admission: Free | Location: Various Washington County locations, see link.
- All weekend, 5:30-10 p.m. | Christmas Lane | Admission: Free | Location: Christmas Lane, 400 E. 1250 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 3-8 p.m. | Cedar Festival of Trees | Admission: Free; nonperishable food donations encouraged | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre Lobby, 300 West College Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday, 5 p.m. | LaVerkin Winter Fest | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Various LaVerkin locations, see link.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Community Holiday Party and Sing Along | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale LDS Chapel, 1584 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Christmas Barbershop Quartet | Admission: Free | Location: St. George LDS Temple Visitor’s Center, 490 S. 300 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Hurricane Valley Christmas Tree Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Dickens Christmas Festival | Admission: $5-$7 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | LaVerkin Winter Fest | Admission: Free; some activities vary | Location: Various LaVerkin locations, see link.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Cedar Festival of Trees | Admission: Free; nonperishable food donations encouraged | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre Lobby, 300 West College Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. | Holiday Social at Tonaquint Nature Center | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon | Holiday Arts and Crafts | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Musuem, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Holiday Concert and Candle Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Phineas and Ferb Christmas Lights | Admission: Free; fundraiser | Location: 445 W. Heritage Drive, St. George.
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Starving Student Art Show Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Gift of Art Holiday Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Beating the diabetes blues | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 10 p.m. PST | Women of Rock Tribute Concert | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Plaid Tidings” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “A Christmas Story: The Musical” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | SUU Fall Dance Concert | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 West College Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6 p.m. PST | Mayhem in Mesquite XIII | Admission: $13-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Jazz at OTC | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 p.m. PST | Rock of Ages | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Symphony of the Canyons Fundraiser | Admission: $2-$50 | Location: Kanab Middle School, 690 S. Cowboy Drive, Kanab.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Toys for Tots Car Show | Admission: Free; donations | Location: Nielsen RV, 341 E. Sunland Drive, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Green Gate Jazz Garden | Admission: $5 | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Jon Stone with Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: DUB’S Barbecue, 758 W. Telegraph St., Washington City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Polyrhythmics | Admission: $15 | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant and Saloon, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | RogerS Waters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 Highway 143, Brian Head.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PST | Comedy Machine | Admissino: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- All weekend, 8 a.m. | “Hard as Hell” Practical Shooting Competition | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. | Hungry Hustle 5K | Admission: $25 | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1953 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Boulder Dash Trail Build | Admission: Volunteer | Location: Boulder Dash trailhead, Cedar City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
