UPDATE: Bundy refuses to be freed from jail on house arrest

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada rancher and states’ rights figure refused a federal judge’s offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014.

The 71-year-old rancher, Cliven Bundy, declined Wednesday to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne can be freed Thursday to home detention.

The judge also said another Bundy son, Ryan Bundy, can now split time between home and a halfway house while serving as his own attorney in the case.

The decision involving the four defendants came amid questions about whether federal prosecutors in Las Vegas have turned over complete evidence records to defense teams.

Libertas Institute Director of Development and St. George News contributing columnist Bryan Hyde, who has been in Las Vegas observing the trial, said there were some motions made in the hearing Wednesday morning that caught the judge’s attention.

“Apparently there was some privileged information contained within some of those motions … so she closed the courtroom to everyone except the direct participants,” Hyde said. “Something that came up during that hearing, that pertains to the government’s handling of evidence, in particular, their providing evidence to the defense, was enough that the judge reversed herself on a ruling that she had made 10 days or two weeks ago regarding pre-trial release for Ammon Bundy and Cliven Bundy.”

Hyde said the two had been considered by the judge and the prosecution too dangerous or too uncooperative to risk their being released.

“In other words, (the judge thought) they were a danger to the community,” Hyde said.

Hyde said he was not aware of the exact evidence that came up in the hearing, but it was apparently sufficient to cause the judge to reverse herself.

Hyde pointed out that the defendants would still be under supervision and have a curfew, so would not be “free men.”

“I don’t know what the terms will be,” Hyde said. “I don’t know if there is house arrest or under a curfew, like Ryan Bundy was granted just yesterday, but this is a very unexpected turnaround considering the hard line that Judge Navarro took just a couple weeks ago.”

Prosecutors are alleging that the Bundys led a self-styled militia to prevent federal agents from enforcing court orders that would have removed Bundy’s cattle from public lands.

